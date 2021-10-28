Splinterlands 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00069664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00070318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00095881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,335.56 or 0.99810997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.74 or 0.06767499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002530 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

