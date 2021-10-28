Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Earnings Results

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $273.13 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.89.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spotify Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 10.75% of Spotify Technology worth $5,309,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

