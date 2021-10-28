Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,294,753.95 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.

NYSE SQ opened at $253.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.35. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 221.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.75.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

