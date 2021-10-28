Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,294,753.95 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $220,584.66.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85.
- On Monday, October 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.
NYSE SQ opened at $253.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.35. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 221.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.75.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
