SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

SSAAY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

