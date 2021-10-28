St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of STBMY stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. St Barbara has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2248 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Separately, Macquarie raised St Barbara from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

