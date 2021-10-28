Stably USD (USDS) Price Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $397,810.88 and $1,233.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00205976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00098999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,316,663 coins and its circulating supply is 360,903 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

