Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.900-$11.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.90-11.10 EPS.

SWK stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.08. 2,121,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,280. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average is $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

