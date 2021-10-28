Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$80.00 at TD Securities

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.92.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$67.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.82. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$72.11.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.6819448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Insiders have sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

