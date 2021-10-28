State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,448 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $507,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 4.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $174.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.56.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

