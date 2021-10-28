State Street Corp Grows Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.15% of The Western Union worth $480,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 6.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 232,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 60.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 53.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 134,620 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $646,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.