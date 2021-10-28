State Street Corp Has $445.91 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.83% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $445,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

