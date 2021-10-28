State Street Corp Has $583.76 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $583,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $230.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average is $203.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $235.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.