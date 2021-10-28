State Street Corp Sells 24,700 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,292,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $541,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 209,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $74.19 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.43.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

