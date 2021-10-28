StealthGas Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StealthGas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of GASS opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.77 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.