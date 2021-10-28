Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

NASDAQ STRL opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $657.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,059 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

