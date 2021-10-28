Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 50.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Plug Power by 9.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 78.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 45.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

