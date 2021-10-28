Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,253 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 233.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 153,496 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 40,803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,363,000 after buying an additional 477,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares during the period.

GSIE opened at $35.24 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

