Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 617 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 21.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ JD opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.