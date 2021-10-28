Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.66% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of HAP stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $49.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.