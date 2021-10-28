Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

BAMR opened at $62.17 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.15.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

