Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.85, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services updated its Q3 guidance to $3.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.66. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

STC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stewart Information Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

