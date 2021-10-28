Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.07 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Crane by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 357,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Crane by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,117,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

CR opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $106.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.