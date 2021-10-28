Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.09 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,858,000 after purchasing an additional 193,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $713.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.82. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $345.19 and a 12 month high of $740.61.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $9.54. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

