Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.54% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the period.

NYSE EMD opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

