Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,257 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,257 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15,710.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $96.77 on Thursday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.89.

