Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,028 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Tenable worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

