Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,092 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after acquiring an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000.

AIMC stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.34.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

