Stifel Nicolaus Boosts The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $96.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

ENSG stock traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 253.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,998 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $13,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 169.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 178,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 112,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

