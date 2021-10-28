Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$4.40

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.15 to C$4.40 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,605. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

