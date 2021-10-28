Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $1,275.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of YUGVF opened at $17.98 on Monday. YouGov has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

