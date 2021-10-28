Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $1,275.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of YUGVF opened at $17.98 on Monday. YouGov has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $18.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.
About YouGov
