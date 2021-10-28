Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of The Bank of New York Mellon Call Options (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 45,505 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,370% compared to the average volume of 3,096 call options.

BK stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,391. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

