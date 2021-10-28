Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of GMS Call Options (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,508 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 871% compared to the typical daily volume of 670 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get GMS alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.32. 4,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Truist Securities raised their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.