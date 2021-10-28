Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
NASDAQ SYBT opened at $63.43 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
