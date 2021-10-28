Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $63.43 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $101,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

