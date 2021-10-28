Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,746. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

