StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Patricia Marie Harrod Sells 4,221 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $71.83.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 60.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 360.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.