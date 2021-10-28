StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Patricia Marie Harrod Sells 4,221 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $68.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $71.83.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 60.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 360.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
