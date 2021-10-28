STORE Capital (STOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. STORE Capital has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.940-$1.970 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.94-$1.97 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, analysts expect STORE Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

