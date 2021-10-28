Storj Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $419.73 million and $34.19 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00001956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00208760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00099116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,162,917 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

