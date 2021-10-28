Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.19 Million

Brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report $284.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.13 million and the lowest is $283.25 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

STRA traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $69.75. 111,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,762. Strategic Education has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $101.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 231,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 191,855 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

