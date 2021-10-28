Strategic Education (STRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $101.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strategic Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 549.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Strategic Education worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

