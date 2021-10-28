StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Up 4,948.4% in October

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 4,948.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,492,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SFOR opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.33.
About StrikeForce Technologies
