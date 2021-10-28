StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Up 4,948.4% in October

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 4,948.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,492,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SFOR opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

