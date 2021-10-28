Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

KETL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 378 ($4.94).

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 291 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 353.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 320.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The stock has a market cap of £600.90 million and a P/E ratio of 25.09.

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

