Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 114,841 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $7,983,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $6,189,617.46.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $15,245,175.86.

On Monday, October 4th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $15,235,105.44.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $17,634,596.98.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $13,307,690.05.

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $32,900,092.38.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $70.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 256.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,436,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 263,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 168.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 79,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

