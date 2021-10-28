Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Insider Sells $161,403.80 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) insider Eric Levenhagen sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $161,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Levenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Levenhagen sold 200 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $6,400.00.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

