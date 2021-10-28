Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) vs. Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Financial Comparison

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sundial Growers and Bon Natural Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $45.48 million 24.13 -$178.92 million ($0.26) -2.54 Bon Natural Life $18.22 million 2.61 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sundial Growers and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 4 0 0 1.80 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus target price of $0.73, indicating a potential upside of 10.94%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -707.37% -23.14% -20.54% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

