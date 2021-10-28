Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in October

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SDGCF stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $41.55.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
