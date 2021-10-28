Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 98.2% in October

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SDGCF stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.87. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

