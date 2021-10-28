SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $81.50 million and $41.58 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010610 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004414 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

