Susquehanna Bancshares Raises EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $52.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.01. 2,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,198,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

