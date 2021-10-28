Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Independence were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACQRU. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,110,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,521,000.

Get Independence alerts:

ACQRU stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.