Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 2,538 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 69.3% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 276,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 304.8% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 125.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOCT opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.