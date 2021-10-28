Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $650,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF stock opened at $95.46 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.